It's been years since Tom Selleck had to change diapers onscreen, but the Blue Bloods actor still has fond memories of the movie that started it all.

Selleck sat down with the ladies of The Talk Thursday, Jan. 3, and revealed that he would be up for a reunion with pals Ted Danson and Steve Guttenberg in a sequel to their 1987 hit, Three Men and a Baby.

"I've talked to Ted and I've talked to Steve, and we'd love to get back together if they've got a good idea," he said, to cheers from the studio audience. "And I think that's a good idea. But it seemed to be real and then disappear, so I don't know."

"If they're smart they’ll do it, but I don't want to rip it off," the actor continued. "That movie was the No. 1 movie in the world, the only movie I remember being No. 1 at Thanksgiving, New Year's and Christmas."

The comedy, about three bachelors who are forced to take care of a baby after one of the guys' girlfriends leaves her at their doorstep, grossed $167 million domestically.

Selleck, Danson and Guttenberg reunited a few years later with Three Men and a Little Lady in 1990.

