The Hollywood Reporter -- Encores from CBS' usual Thursday lineup topped broadcast TV on Thursday night, giving the network a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 9.6 million viewers. Prior to repeats of Two and a Half Men, Person of Interest and Elementary, a Big Bang Theory rerun brought in the night's best demo showing across networks with a 3.3 rating.

PHOTOS: Ho Ho Hollywood! Tinseltown's 22 Best Christmas-Themed Movies ABC aired the last of its seasonal Peanuts specials, Happy New Year, Charlie Brown, at 8 p.m. The cartoon was up a tenth of a point from last year to a 1.2 rating among 18-49-ers. With encores of Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, the network averaged a 0.9 adults rating and 3.6 million viewers. Also in repeats, NBC brought in a 0.8 adults rating and 2.6 million viewers with episodes of 30 Rock, Up All Night, The Office, Parks and Recreation and Rock Center With Brian Williams. Fox had another comedy marathon with The Mindy Project. The four repeats averaged a 0.7 adults rating and 1.8 million viewers. The Vampire Diaries and Beauty and the Beast, both in encores, brought The CW a 0.4 adults rating and 994,000 viewers. Univision, besting all but CBS in the key demo, averaged a 1.7 rating with adults 18-49.

