The Hollywood Reporter -- ABC took another New Year's Eve ratings crown Monday night, besting all nets in adults 18-49 (3.1 rating) and total viewers (10.7 million). After the two-hour special New Year's Rockin' Eve Celebrates Dick Clark (2.6 adults), the first hour of the official show, Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest, started its road to midnight with a 4.1 adults rating. Even with its 2011 showing in the demo, the show surged in total viewers from last year with its largest haul since 2000 (13.3 million viewers). New Year's Eve With Carson Daly was up two-tenths of a point in the key demo, rising from last year to a 1.1 adults rating on NBC. Including its broadcast of Enchanted, the network averaged a 0.9 with 18-49-ers and 3.3 million viewers. Encores on CBS averaged a 0.8 adults rating and 4 million viewers, while two episodes of The Mob Doctor brought in a 0.6 and 0.4 adults rating at 8 and 9 p.m. The two broadcasts averaged a 0.5 adults rating and 2.95 million viewers. The CW's repeat airing of the iHeartRadio Music Festival earned a 0.5 rating with adults 18-49 and 1.3 million viewers.

