19 TV shows we can't wait to watch in 2019

New game shows! New soapy dramas! New reality competitions! 2019 is going to be the year of great television -- we can just feel it. In anticipation of all the shows heading straight to our DVR in the New Year, Wonderwall.com is rounding up 19 must-watch shows of 2019. First up, a new offering from The Rock. We know that if you're like us, there's no such thing as too much Dwayne Johnson in your life. He'll be serving as the host on NBC's "The Titan Games," a sports competition series set to premiere on Jan. 3. Competitors will face endurance-based mental and physical challenges -- and if they're able to come out victorious, they become a member of the Titans. Keep reading to check out more new shows that should be on your radar...

RELATED: Our favorite onscreen TV couples