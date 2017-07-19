'90s TV crushes: Where are they now?

From "Saved By the Bell" to "Full House," the '90s were full of fun television -- with plenty of eye candy! Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of our favorite '90s TV crushes and investigating where they ended up today, starting with Erik Von Detten! He rose to fame in the early '90s playing Nicholas Alamain on "Days of Our Lives" before starring in the popular Disney Channel movie "Brink!" and eventually settling into a role on the ABC show "Odd Man Out." But where is Erik today? Keep reading to check in on him and all the rest of your favorite '90s TV hotties!

RELATED: '90s supermodels: Where are they now?