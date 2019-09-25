ICYMI: Biggest TV news of September 2019

ABC announces new "The Bachelor" star, Rachel Lindsay criticizes choice

A new "The Bachelor" star has been announced and some people are not happy with the choice. On Sept. 18, ABC announced that Peter Weber, the second runner-up on Season 15 of "The Bachelorette," would be the new leading man for Season 24. The commercial pilot was a fan favorite on the series but critics, including "The Bachelorette" alum Rachel Lindsay, argue that Peter's a safe choice. Many fans wanted Season 15 contestant Mike Johnson, who would have been the first black Bachelor. "I think Peter seems like a very nice guy. He seems lovely. This is absolutely nothing against him, but how many Peters have we seen before? What season are we on? 24. So, we've seen 24 Peters. I'm bored. And it's nothing personal against him," Rachel told "Entertainment Tonight." "For the first time, I was very confident that we were going to see our first black Bachelor. And so if no one else is going to speak on it, then I guess it's my duty to say it. I want to be hopeful, but when you have a contestant like Mike Johnson, who seems to check all the boxes, how is he not the Bachelor? I don't understand." She continued, "I'm sure they have some reason for not picking him, and I'm going to trust in that, but at the same time, the system isn't working in giving us a Bachelor who is a person of color. So we need to change the system. Something has to be done. Break the rules, step outside the box, give the people what they want!"

