Celebs who guest starred on 'Glee'

The hit FOX show "Glee" turns 10 on May 19, 2019. In celebration of the milestone, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at all the Hollywood celebs who guest starred on the beloved old series, starting with Demi Lovato. The pop singer played Dani, Santana's co-worker and friend who was a recurring character during the show's fifth season. Keep reading for more...

