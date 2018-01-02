Ryan Murphy TV shows ranked

Chances are, even if you don't know the name Ryan Murphy, you've enjoyed his hit TV shows and movies over the years. The multitalented Emmy-winning writer, producer and director is the creative force behind several popular films (like "Eat Pray Love" and "Running with Scissors") as well as numerous award-winning TV shows (like the creepy primetime series "American Horror Story"). And 2018 looks to be his biggest year yet, as he's debuting several new shows including the first responders drama "9-1-1," which premieres on FOX on Jan. 3. Even more, the innovator of entertainment is also committed to diversity and inclusion of minority voices, requiring that at least half the shows he produces be directed by women, LGBTQ members or people of color. In honor of Ryan's new projects, Wonderwall.com is ranking his past television programs from good to greatest. Keep reading to see where shows like "Glee," "Scream Queens" and more landed on our list...

