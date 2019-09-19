'Happy Days' cast: Where are they now?

Remember good ol' "Happy Days"? The show ran for a decade from 1974 to 1984 and even spawned an impressive seven spinoffs including "Joanie Loves Chachi," "Laverne & Shirley" and "Mork & Mindy." Fans fell in love with the characters and their '50s- and '60s-based adventures. It's been 35 years since the show's final episode aired on Sept. 24, 1984, so Wonderwall.com is checking up on the stars of "Happy Days" to find out what they're up to today. Keep reading for more...

