ICYMI: The week in TV news for Feb. 2-8, 2020

Gayle King "very angry," calls out CBS over clip of her asking about Kobe Bryant's rape charge

On Feb. 6, Gayle King took to Twitter to address the backlash to a recent interview she conducted for "CBS This Morning" during which she asked former WNBA star Lisa Leslie if Kobe Bryant's "legacy is complicated" because of the 2003 rape charge against him. (The charge was dropped when the accuser declined to testify, though she later filed a civil lawsuit against the iconic athlete, which they settled out of court in 2005; he maintained his innocence.) Fans were outraged that Gayle would bring up the allegations so soon after Kobe's January death, but she says the discussion was taken out of context: "If I had only seen the clip that you saw, I would be extremely angry with me too. I am mortified, I am embarrassed and I am very angry," she said on Twitter. "Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview, totally taken out of context and when you see it that way, it's very jarring." She went on to say that she brought up the topic because she "wanted to get Lisa's take on it as a friend who knew [Kobe] well." Continued Gayle, "For the network to take the most salacious part -- when taken out of context -- and put it up online for people who didn't see the whole interview is very upsetting to me and that's something I'm going to have to deal with with them. There will be a very intense discussion about that." Concluded the journalist, "The last thing I would want to do is disparage [Kobe] at this particular time, and I hope people understand that."

