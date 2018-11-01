Julia Roberts and more movie stars who made the leap to the small screen
Fans are used to seeing Julia Roberts' mega-watt smile on the big screen, but they'll soon be able to catch her on television. The A-list actress is jumping to the small screen -- like many of today's movie stars -- with a starring role on Amazon's "Homecoming." In celebration of the show's premiere on Nov. 2, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of Hollywood's biggest film stars who made the leap to TV. Keep reading to see who else is taking over the small screen...
