Mila Kunis and more celebrity moms who make action movies

On Aug. 3, 2018, actress, producer and mother-of-two Mila Kunis teams up with "Saturday Night Live" comedian Kate McKinnon in the wildly funny action flick "The Spy Who Dumped Me." The film about two best friends who get caught up in an international mystery caper is Mila's newest movie since 2017's "Bad Moms Christmas." Since becoming a first-time mother in 2014, the talented actress has stuck to making just one film a year as she continues to voice Meg on "Family Guy" so that she can enjoy more time with her kids and husband, Ashton Kutcher. In honor of her new movie, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at more Hollywood leading ladies who've made action flicks after having children. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Hollywood's biggest mom advocates