Hollywood's biggest mom advocates

There are a million reasons to love Olivia Wilde. She's got a passion for saving the world, artistic vision, an unapologetic political voice, natural beauty, humor and a down-to-earth personality, making her the woman we're all trying to be when we grow up. As a mom, Olivia (seen here holding daughter Daisy Sudeikis at the 2018 Women's March in Los Angeles) is all about empowering other mothers to be authentic and real while supporting causes that recognize the value moms bring to the world. Whether she's calling out companies for mom-bod shaming or tweeting support for organizations like Mompreneurs Middle East and Half the Sky -- or just posting bare-faced Instagram selfies with her kids to show moms it's totally cool to not look like a movie star 24/7 -- Olivia makes the world a better place for women with children and we love her for it. In honor of Olivia's 34th birthday on March 10, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the celebrities who advocate for moms by joining causes or just sharing their own motherhood struggles. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: 20 reasons Olivia Wilde is the most inspiring actress ever