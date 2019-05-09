Stars celebrating their first Mother's Day

To mark Mother's Day 2019 on May 12, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the celebrity parents who will be enjoying their first mama's day celebration this year... starting with Duchess Meghan. She and husband Prince Harry announced her pregnancy on Oct. 15, 2018. After intense anticipation and speculation about when their first child would arrive as Meghan went past her due date, the American former actress finally gave birth to a son on May 6 -- Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor -- just in time to celebrate her first Mother's Day. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Stars who had babies in 2019