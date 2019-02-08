ICYMI

ICYMI: The week in TV for Feb. 3-9

ABC announced on Feb. 5 that "Modern Family" will be back for an 11th and final season. The long-running sitcom is expected to end in May 2020. "In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won't want to miss," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said during the network's Television Critics Association panel.

