Our favorite shows about teenagers

On Jan. 31, 2018, one of the greatest teen dramas of all time, "The Wonder Years," turns an unbelievable 30 years old. The series, which ran for six seasons and finally came to an end in 1993, revolved around the adolescent years of Kevin Arnold (played by Fred Savage) and most famously included the angsty love story of Kevin and his crush, Winnie Cooper (played by Danica McKellar). In honor of the show's big birthday, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the great teenage-centric TV series from past to present. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Older actors who play teens on-screen