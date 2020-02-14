ICYMI: The week in TV news for Feb. 9-15, 2020

CBS eyes "CSI" event series, original cast members may return

Deadline reported on Feb. 10 that CBS is eyeing a "CSI" event series to mark the 20th anniversary of the show's October 2000 premiere. The revival would be set in Las Vegas and would serve as a sequel to the original series. According to Deadline, the hope is that the show's original cast members would return for the new iteration. William Petersen and Jorja Fox have reportedly been approached about the potential project, though no formal offers have been made.

RELATED: The best cop shows ranked