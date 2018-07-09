Stars who've made documentaries

You might be used to seeing celebrities on the screen, but some stars have also worked behind the camera, lending their creativity to documentary projects. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the actors and actresses who've made documentaries, starting with Leonardo DiCaprio. The Oscar winner and activist has produced five documentaries during the course of his career: "The 11th Hour," a 2007 film on the environment; "Virunga," a 2014 movie on conservation work in the Congo that was nominated for an Academy Award for best documentary feature; "Cowspiracy," a 2015 doc about the impact of animal agriculture on the environment; "The Ivory Game," a 2016 project on the ivory trade; and "Before the Flood," a 2016 climate change documentary. Keep reading to see which other stars have moonlighted as documentary filmmakers...

RELATED: Celebs who got married in their teens