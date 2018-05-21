Stars named after cities and countries
Celebrities have a wide array of unique names inspired by everything from fruits, flowers and animals to royals and rockers. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the stars who share a name with a city or country, starting with Paris Hilton. The socialite was named after the City of Love: Paris, France. Keep reading to see who else has a geographically inspired name!
