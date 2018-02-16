Rihanna and more stars who have streets named after them

Believe it or not, Rihanna is turning 30! The star has accomplished a lot during her career -- she even had a street named after her in 2017! In celebration of RiRi's birthday on Feb. 20, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the stars who have boulevards, roads and drives named after them, starting with the Bajan star herself! The Fenty Beauty founder was honored in Bridgetown, Barbados, as the street she grew up on as a child was renamed after her. Westbury New Road was officially re-christened "Rihanna Drive" in November 2017 during a special ceremony. Keep reading to see what other stars have streets named after them...

RELATED: Stars who changed their names