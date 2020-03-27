ICYMI: The week in TV news for March 22-28, 2020

Caitlyn Jenner says she could "see myself" joining "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"

During a March 24 interview with "Entertainment Tonight," Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins expressed interest in appearing on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Said the 23-year-old model-activist, "I would be on [the show] in two seconds. I asked her. We talked about it." Chimed in the former Olympian, "I did watch an episode with [her] two nights ago ... and I honestly kind of got into it. I've done reality television pretty much all my life. ... Sports is reality television. You don't know what's gonna happen. There's no script. You go out and do it. I was watching [it] and I was saying, 'You know what? I could see myself getting in there with some of the drama.' I can see that, yeah." Sophia then name-dropped "Housewives" executive producer Andy Cohen, joking, "Andy, call us!"

