ICYMI: The week in TV for Oct. 14-20

Roseanne Barr lashes out after her character is killed off on "The Conners," former co-stars "understand that she's hurting"

Roneanne Barr took to Twitter after her "Roseanne" alter ego got killed off on the Oct. 16 premiere of the sitcom's spinoff, "The Conners," tweeting, "I AIN'T DEAD, B------!!!!" The controversial comedienne then released a joint statement with her spiritual adviser, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, on Facebook. "We regret that ABC chose to cancel 'Roseanne' by killing off the Roseanne Conner character. That it was done through an opioid overdose lent an unnecessary grim and morbid dimension to an otherwise happy family show," they wrote after sharing their well wishes for the cast and crew of "The Conners." The statement went on to praise "Roseanne" for addressing "the deep divisions threatening the very fabric of our society" while promoting "the message that love and respect for one another's personhood should transcend differences in background and ideological discord," bringing together "characters of different political persuasions and ethnic backgrounds in one, unified family" and celebrating "a strong, matriarchal woman in a leading role." The statement then took aim at ABC, criticizing the network for failing to forgive Roseanne for "a regrettable mistake" -- her racist Valerie Jarrett tweet, which led to the show's cancellation -- in spite of "repeated and heartfelt apologies." After maintaining that the actress used "words that do not truly reflect" who she is, the pair ended by calling the sitcom's cancellation "an opportunity squandered due in equal parts to fear, hubris, and a refusal to forgive." On Oct. 17, "Roseanne" stars Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman, as well as "The Conners" newcomer Maya Lynne Robinson, addressed Roseanne's statement during an appearance on "Good Morning America." Said Lecy, "We really miss Roseanne and love her very much. Her spirit is still very much with us, so we understand that she's hurting right now and she's in pain. She's always with us, so hopefully we can see her and kind of remedy some of this at some point in time, I hope." After admitting that it was "strange at first" and "definitely had a different feel" shooting "The Conners" without the former TV matriarch, Michael addressed the character's death: "The tone of the way she passed away was related to last season," he said. "If you listen to our producers, they really wanted to take a real crisis that's happening in our country and find a way to give voice to that. I know that the reaction to that is gonna be different for different people, but what we've always tried to do is tackle big topics and be very honest about them."

