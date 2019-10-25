ICYMI: The week in TV news for Oct. 20-26, 2019

Wendy Williams has no sympathy for Duchess Meghan

On the Oct. 22 episode of her eponymous talk show, Wendy Williams slammed Duchess Meghan over certain comments the former "Suits" star made in "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey." In the documentary, which aired in Britain on Oct. 20 and America on Oct. 23, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about how much she's struggled with adjusting to life as a mom and wife while facing constant scrutiny from the British tabloid press -- which she says her British friends warned her would "destroy your life" if she married Prince Harry. "I'm American. We don't have that there. … I didn't get it," she says. That didn't sit well with Wendy: "Meghan, nobody feels sorry for you. You knew what you were signing up for, girl!" said the hostess before describing the friend who warned Meghan off marrying Harry as "some hating-a-- girlfriend." Continued Wendy, "I applaud her plot-ation on the royal situation. But please, don't try to garner sympathy from us. You knew what you were doing." She also accused Meghan of "lying to try and get sympathy." Added Wendy of the tabloid fixation on the former actress, "You're now a royal. They weren't following you when you were on 'Suits.' We didn't even know who you were except when you came for employment here at 'Wendy' and wanted to be one of our runway models." Wendy has claimed in the past that during Meghan's early days as an actress, she applied for a job on "The Wendy Williams Show."

RELATED: Talk show host controversies and feuds