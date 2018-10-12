ICYMI: The week in TV for Oct. 7-13

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Joe Giudice to be deported to Italy after prison

On Oct. 10, an immigration judge decided that "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Joe Giudice will be deported to Italy after he's released from Pennsylvania's FCI Allenwood Low prison on March 14, 2019. Teresa Giudice's husband, who is currently serving a 41-month sentence for fraud, has 30 days to appeal the decision. TMZ reported after the ruling that although the mother of four previously called Italy "a beautiful place to live" and said that she "wouldn't mind" living there if forced to follow her husband overseas, Teresa actually has "zero interest" in uprooting her life and moving abroad, which would be a major culture shock for her four children.

