ICYMI

ICYMI: The week in TV for Sept. 9-15

Miss New York wins Miss America pageant Miss New York wins Miss America pageant
Lou Rocco / ABC via Getty Images 1 / 9

Miss New York wins Miss America pageant

Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin was named Miss America 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sept. 9. The classical vocalist competed with the platform of "advocating for the arts." It's the first year the annual pageant did not include a swimsuit competition.

RELATED: Beauty queens who've had the most success in Hollywood

Up NextThe Week in TV
Lou Rocco / ABC via Getty Images 1 / 9

Miss New York wins Miss America pageant

Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin was named Miss America 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sept. 9. The classical vocalist competed with the platform of "advocating for the arts." It's the first year the annual pageant did not include a swimsuit competition.

RELATED: Beauty queens who've had the most success in Hollywood

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries