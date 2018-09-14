ICYMI: The week in TV for Sept. 9-15
Miss New York wins Miss America pageant
Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin was named Miss America 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sept. 9. The classical vocalist competed with the platform of "advocating for the arts." It's the first year the annual pageant did not include a swimsuit competition.
RELATED: Beauty queens who've had the most success in Hollywood
Miss New York wins Miss America pageant
Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin was named Miss America 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sept. 9. The classical vocalist competed with the platform of "advocating for the arts." It's the first year the annual pageant did not include a swimsuit competition.
RELATED: Beauty queens who've had the most success in Hollywood