Former stars of 'Law & Order: SVU': Where are they now?

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" premiered in 1999. It's since earned the title of longest running TV drama and live-action show in history. On Sept. 26, 2019, the series returns with Season 21, which stars Mariska Hargitay (center) -- the only original actress to remain on the series since its debut -- and longtime cast member Ice-T (not pictured), who joined the series in 2000. Ever wonder what happened to the former stars of this critically acclaimed police drama? Join Wonderwall.com as we check up on the actors and actresses who've left the show... starting with Michelle Hurd (second from right), who played Detective Monique Jeffries on Seasons 1 and 2 of the series. Keep reading for more...

