'Outlander' Season 4: A guide to who's who and what's new

They're finally back! After Season 3 saw them reunited in the 18th century before surviving a perilous sea voyage, some painful goodbyes, a kidnapping, a hurricane and more, Scottish warrior (and king of men) James Fraser and his indomitable time-traveling doctor wife, Claire Beauchamp Randall Fraser, made it safely to colonial America. That's where Season 4 of Starz's popular action-packed drama "Outlander" begins, but -- as always -- things are never easy for the soul mates as they seek to redefine their loyalties and make a safe home for themselves and their loved ones in the North Carolina backcountry with the American Revolution just a few years away. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the key characters -- old and new -- on Season 4 of "Outlander," which premieres on Starz on Nov. 4, 2018...

