The 'Today' show's best Halloween costumes through the years

We can't wait to see the creative costumes the stars of NBC's "Today" will wear each year! Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the best Halloween looks from the morning show news crew... starting with their amazing '80s-inspired attire in 2018. In this hilarious group pic, Peter Alexander and Jenna Bush Hager are dressed as Maverick and Goose from "Top Gun," Craig Melvin is Prince Akeem from "Coming to America," Hoda Kotb is music legend Elton John, Savannah Guthrie is pop icon Cyndi Lauper, Sheinelle Jones is soul superstar Tina Turner, Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker are Marty McFly and Doc from "Back to the Future," Kathie Lee Gifford is a "Material Girl"-era Madonna, Willie Geist is Ferris from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and, finally, Carson Daly is The Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen. We can't leave out the show's former Puppy with a Purpose, Sunny, who donned a hilarious wig a la Cher. Keep reading for more fabulous costumes from "Today"...

