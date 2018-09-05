'True Blood' cast: Where are they now?

Sept. 7, 2018, marks the 10-year anniversary of the premiere of "True Blood"! Yep, we met Sookie, Bill, Eric and the gang in Bon Temps, Louisiana, way back in '08 and instantly got hooked on the HBO series. In honor of the milestone anniversary, we're checking up on the cast to find out what they're up to now! Keep reading for more...

RELATED: "Cheers" cast: Where are they now?