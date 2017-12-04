All the TV shows that ended in 2017

Every year, someone's beloved TV series gets axed. Whether it's due to networks cutting the low-rated stragglers from their lineups or because actors want to move on to something new, it's inevitable that at least a few of the shows we enjoy won't be around the following year. Join Wonderwall.com as we rip the Band-Aid off and find out which of our favorite TV series aren't returning in 2018... starting with "The Mindy Project" starring Mindy Kaling (who also created the show) as Dr. Mindy Lahiri. After the series was canceled by FOX in 2015, Mindy took her show to Hulu where it ran for three more seasons. Ultimately, Mindy was ready for a change and decided to bring her character's storyline to a close. At least she had the sense to bring back Chris Messina (seen here) for the last few episodes. Keep reading to find out if a show you love won't be here next year...

RELATED: The most controversial TV show episodes