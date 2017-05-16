'Twin Peaks' revival: 30 recognizable actors and actresses who joined the cast of the Showtime series

The cast and creators of the "Twin Peaks" revival have been frustratingly tight-lipped about what fans can expect when the cult series returns to TV (on Showtime) after more than 25 years on May 21, 2017. Here's what we DO know: The show is a sequel to the original "Twin Peaks." The events of "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me," the 1992 prequel film, will be important to the plot of the new show. And there are 217 members of the cast, including many familiar faces (like Mädchen Amick and Peggy Lipton) -- plus more than a few that are extremely familiar, though new to the "Twin Peaks" universe. While there's no information on which characters the new cast members will play, Wonderwall.com has a quick guide to 30 famous faces you should be on the lookout for when "Twin Peaks" finally returns…

