Twitterview: Lance Bass

By Chris Gardner

Lance Bass has a laundry list of loves that include singing, dancing, acting and producing. But lately, he's focused his attention on another one of his passions: philanthropy. The former 'NSync star has been putting together a new website, Famous Yard Sale, which raises money for charities by having celebrities sell their unused goods. Bass also just competed with actress Emmanuelle Chriqui in a new charity competition called Power of 2. Wonderwall caught up with the busy Bass for a Twitterview to discuss all of the above as well as his wardrobe plans for Justin Timberlake's wedding, why his boyfriend is such a great match and more!

Read our chat with Bass, and when you're done, follow both @WonderwallMSN and @LanceBass on Twitter!

@WonderwallMSN: @LanceBass LANCE! Ready for your first question in this amazing, afternoon #Twitterview?

@LanceBass: Let's do it!!