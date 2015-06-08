Kanye West is having a ball with his wife's birthday gift.

To help him celebrate his 38th birthday, Kim Kardashian West rented out the Staple's Center in downtown Los Angeles so that her husband could play basketball with his buddies. (What, you were thinking she wouldn't do something elaborate?)

TMZ reported that Kim dropped $110,000 for the gift -- and the guest list is a who's who of sports and entertainment. NBA superstars Russell Westbrook and John Wall played with Kanye, as did Justin Bieber, Tyga, and Pusha T. Heck, John Legend sang the National Anthem! Kim even hired real NBA referees, and a few Laker girls to cheer on her hubby. Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Carmelo Anthony, Shaquille O'Neal, and Scottie Pippen all made birthday videos for the rapper and they played on the jumbotron the website said.

"Kim rented out staples," Khloe Kardashian captioned a photo of Yeezus and his friends. "Him and his boys are going to ball!!!! Happy birthday Yeezy!!!!"

Khloe's photo shows Kanye wearing a jersey with the word "West" across the front (naturally).

It looks to be a family affair, as Kylie Jenner can been seen on the arena's jumbotron. She also posted several snaps from the birthday to her Instagram.

Earlier in the day, Kim hinted that there may be some basketball involved when she wrote a sweet birthday message to her hubby.

"Happy Birthday to my best friend in the entire world! You are the most amazing husband & dad! You inspire me every single day!" she wrote on Instagram. "You make all of your dreams reality & it's fascinating to be by your side & watching it all happen! You have a heart of gold! Have the best birthday ever! #SWISH."

No word on who won the game, but Kim wins at gift giving.