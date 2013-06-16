This Father's Day and every day, Whitney Port is remembering her late father, who lost his battle with kidney cancer in March.

PHOTOS: Stars and their dads

Talking to Us Weekly on Saturday, June 15 at the Whitney Port Charity Ride at Aura Cycle in Los Angeles, an event held to honor her late father, Jeffrey Port, the former Hills star opened up about how meaningful the day was to her. (At the spinning class, bikes were sold for charity, with money going to cancer research).

"It was awesome," she said. "I just got all of my family and friends together and I just feel awesome energy riding in his honor."

The fashion designer, 28, admitted that some days are hard to get through without him.

PHOTOS: Celebs with their own fashion labels

"I feel it comes in waves," she explained. "I worked with my father so I feel like I'm trying to work even harder to do what he would want me to do and to motivate myself and live up to what our goals were."

She continued, "Obviously times are hard, but I'm the kind of person who is going to rise above it."

Before his passing, Jeffrey was the owner of a fashion company, Swarm. Now Whitney is continuing her father's legacy -- working on her own clothing and jewelry line, Whitney Eve. Besides focusing on work, the star has been enjoying life out of the limelight post-MTV days.

"You get to hold things sacred and things can be like private and intimate," she said of time without cameras. "You don’t have to worry how anyone else is going to perceive it.

The California native, who says she still keeps in touch with Lauren Conrad, as well as Roxy Olin and Kelly Cutrone from her 2008 spinoff show, The City -- said she keeps memories from that time in her life close to her heart.

PHOTOS: See Whitney in stars without makeup gallery

"Obviously it was so much fun, I don’t regret it and it gave me the platform to launch what I’m doing now, but I'm really enjoying life without that kind of baggage," she explained.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Whitney Port Opens Up About Father's Death: "It Comes In Waves"