If the Bayside High Class of 1993 reunion ends up happening, Jessie, AC, Kelly and Zack might have a hard time recognizing their old pal Lisa Turtle.

Now 38, Lark Voorhies, who played the spoiled Valley girl on "Saved by the Bell" from 1989 to 1994, recently sat down for an interview with Yahoo!'s "The Yo Show," setting the Internet abuzz with chatter over how the actress has changed since her faux-high school days.

PHOTOS: '90s TV stars then and now

Voorhies, whose last major role was in 2001's "How High," debuted a dramatically different hairstyle and a fuller face, heavily made up with poorly matched shades.

During the chat, the actress and producer, who currently owns her own production company, Yo Soy Productions, opened up about what she's been up to lately, and more importantly, whether she and her former co-stars plan to reunite.

PHOTOS: 'Saved by the Bell' stars: Where are they now?

Though she wouldn't confirm if a reunion with Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Tiffani Thiessen and Dustin Diamond was in the works, Voorhies did say she would be interested in signing on.

"I really honestly believe that if it did happen, it wouldn't be a bad thing," Voorhies revealed. "We tend to circumvent and come back to this topic quite often ... so I think the buzz might catch."

As for the rumors she once dated Gosselaar?

"No, we were all that close," Voorhies says. "We just had a great chemistry and it registers very powerfully [on-screen]."

PHOTOS: The hottest teen idols ever

This fall, the former teen star is set to appear in VH1's new reality show "Miss You Much," which updates viewers on what their favorite 90s entertainers are up to now, alongside Jeremy Miller of "The Wonder Years."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Whoa! See What Lark Voorhies Looks Like Now

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Where are they now? '90s heartthrobs

Check out our fantasy cast for 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion'

Celebs you didn't know were child stars