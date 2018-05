Fox's competitors lost out in the ratings to the World Series, though it was the least-watched ever.

The Giants' four-game victory over the Detroit Tigers was enough to put Fox atop last week's Nielsen Co. ratings. CBS was close behind on the strength of its regular programming, including top-rated series "NCIS."

The fall classic averaged 12.7 million viewers, the smallest number since Nielsen began using its People Meters viewing counter in 1987.