Down-home bride!

Wynonna Judd married Cactus Moser in a sunset wedding June 10 on her farm in Leiper's Fork, Tenn., and the new Us Weekly, out now, has all the exclusive details and photos!

PHOTOS: Stunning celeb weddings

For her third walk down the aisle, the country crooner, 48, donned a Houri Barahimi dress -- and no shoes! A drummer in Judd's band, The Big Noise, 55-year old Moser was cowboy chic in his tuxedo, which he accessorized with a vest, pocket watch and holster.

PHOTOS: Wynonna's battle with eating disorder

"I felt a joy that hasn't been there before," Judd gushes to Us of the intimate bash -- where attendees included her kids Grace, 16, and Elijah, 17, from a previous marriage. (Her sister Ashley Judd and mom Naomi Judd were not on hand for the bash.)

Dating since 2009, Judd and Moser announced their engagement last December. Judd divorced her second husband, D.R. Roach, after four years in 2007, and split from businessman Arch Kelly III -- with whom she has two children -- in 1998.

PHOTOS: Wynonna and other redheads in Hollywood

For much more on Judd's nuptials -- the cake, the party details and more photos! -- pick up the new Us Weekly, on stands Friday.