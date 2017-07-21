Celebrities you didn't know were cousins

From George Clooney and Miguel Ferrer to Lenny Kravitz and Al Roker, some celebrities are linked way beyond their shared A-list status: They're also related! In celebration of National Cousins Day on July 24, 2017, Wonderwall.com is rounding up our favorite unlikely superstar relatives ... starting with George Clooney and late actor Miguel Ferrer! Hollywood's beloved George is surprisingly cousins with the deceased actor most remembered for his roles as Bob Morton in "RoboCop" and Owen Granger on "NCIS." He tragically died of throat cancer in January 2017 at age 61. Read on for more details and other unlikely kin.

