Miles Teller in 'Bleed for This' and more stars who got fit to play boxers

Miles Teller lost 20 pounds and dropped from 18-percent to 6-percent body fat for his role as boxer Vinny Paz in "Bleed for This." In honor of the fighting film's debut on Nov. 18, 2016, Wonderwall.com rounded up several stars -- from Jake Gyllenhaal and Mark Wahlberg to Hilary Swank and Michelle Rodriguez -- who got seriously fit to play fighters. Keep reading to take a look back at their major on-screen transformations.

