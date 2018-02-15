Jordin Sparks shows off baby bump in bikini during 'babymoon' with husband Dana Isaiah

Jordin Sparks is mere months away from giving birth, so naturally, it was time for a "babymoon." The singer and her husband, Dana Isaiah, headed to the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach in Cancun, Mexico, this week for a little fun in the sun before welcoming their little one in April. In images taken in the Caribbean Sea and at the resort's pool, Jordin proudly displays her baby bump. In other pristine images, the parents-to-be were seen taking a romantic stroll on the beach. Keep reading to see more from Jordin and Dana's "babymoon."

