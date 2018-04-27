David Beckham: A guide to his sentimental tattoos

David Beckham has spent his years in the spotlight adding to his arsenal of body ink. With full sleeves -- plus tattoos placed sporadically all over his body -- the dedicated husband and father-of-four has made sure to include plenty of tributes to his tight-knit family among his collection of body art. Celebrate the former soccer star's 41st birthday on May 2, 2016, with a look at his sweetest and most sentimental tattoos...

RELATED: Biggest celebrity makeovers of 2016