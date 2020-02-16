If you've got it at 50, flaunt it! Jennifer Lopez stripped down and showed off her fabulous figure in a white hot bikini on Sunday, majorly steaming up social media.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

The singer/actress/business mogul, who steamed up the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 2, stripped down into white string bikini and took steaming hot selfie.

"Relaxed and recharged," she captioned the bikini snap.

She was welcomed to immediate praise on social media, for her age-defying figure.

"Damn," commented Kourtney Kardashian, while Gabriel Union dubbed her a "unicorn." Many fans simply used emojis to express their awe, with the most popular being the fire, because the start looked smoking hot!

On Saturday, J. Lo posted a belated Valentine's Day to not only Alex Rodriguez, her fiancé, but their entire family.

"To love and be loved. That's happiness. You all make my heart so full and I love you so much. Happy Valentines Day! Macho, you make all my biggest dreams come true!!!!" she captioned an intimate video.