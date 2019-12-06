"21 Jump Street" star Richard Grieco was arrested for public intoxication after trying to drunkenly board an airplane in Texas, police say.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

TMZ, citing authorities, reports the actor arrived at his gate at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Thursday when an airline employee denied him boarding. According to TMZ, Richard was allegedly "hunched over the counter, yelling at employees and slurring his speech ... he also reeked of booze."

While speaking to airport police, Richard said he had two vodka drinks before the flight. During the arrest process, he also told police the he's a nervous flier and had prescription Klonopin in his bag. Police noted in the arrest report that Klonopin shouldn't be taken with alcohol.

The police report says the actor was very unsteady on his feet when he was booked.

Richard spoke to TMZ on Friday and called the arrest "not that big of a deal," noting that he booked another flight from Texas to Pennsylvania.