Rita Ora was nearly without jewelry at the Cannes Film Festival when the woman transporting the jewels — valued at $4 million — forgot them on an airplane.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Page Six reported the brain gaffe on Thursday, saying the courier had the bling in her carry-on luggage and forget to get her bag when she left the plane in Nice, France. By the time she realized what happened, that same plane was already one its way to London.

"Someone with their head in the clouds nearly lost several million," a police source said, adding the loaned jewelry was recovered at London's Luton Airport and sent back to Nice, where police officers collected it.

Rita, by the way, wore a beautiful diamond necklace by Chopard during the photocall for "MAGNUM x Rita_Ora," but it's unknown if that was the accidentally-airborne gems.

The singer posted a photo wearing the necklace last week.

"Thank you team ORA," she wrote. "See you tonight."