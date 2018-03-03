Rapper 50 Cent took to his Instagram and posted a picture on March 3 that reports are saying is clearly directed at his public enemy, Rick Ross.

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Mar 2, 2018 at 10:15pm PST

The photo is a screen grab of Ivan Drago from "Rocky IV," who was played by Hans "Dolph" Lundgren in the iconic role. The image is at the precise moment in the film where challenger as well as Rocky best friend, Apollo Creed, has been knocked down in a fight and is dying on the mat. Drago stands above the fallen opponent, indifferent, and says, "If he dies, he dies."

Many people online are interpreting this to be exactly that, a shot at Rick, who in a TMZ exclusivently reported story, was rushed to the hospital, and was put on a machine performing heart and lung functions, as he fights for his life.

One user commented on the social media post, and references the bitter rivalry between boxing legends Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali, writing, "Joe Frazier was laughing at Ali for having Parkinson's and Joe end up leaving before Ali...Sometimes you have to look at life lessons that came before us... That Dark energy a Mf ..."

50 Curtis James Jackson and Ross have a longtime quite bitter feud. The former once posted a sex video of one of the mother's to Ross' child, which took the war to an epic level.

So far, TMZ reports, they have not heard word from Ross' reps.