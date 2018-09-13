Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Susan Lucci is serious fitness goals, even in her seventies!

Not only does the 71-year-old say that she works out six times a week, but she claims that it's hard for her to skip being active on her one day of rest.

"I try to take one day off, because you're supposed to take a day off," the "All My Children" soap alum told Women's Health magazine on Sept. 13. "But I'll always do something, because I find my body craves it."

Susan also revealed her secret to getting so much fitness time in everyday.

"I like to work out first thing in the morning," she added. "Because then I know, no matter what happens for the rest of the day, I've done something good for myself."

She also swears by her favorite piece of equipment, a Pilates Pro Chair, which she helps to sell on QVC for just under $200.

According to the mag, Susan does 10 different moves on the machine every day, for 30-100 reps each, which each target different parts of the body. She also credits her abs to a stint as a contestant on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2008.

"I knew I'd have to step up my program, to get an even stronger core to be dancing on the show," she says.

Now, she says she's very proud of her flat abs.

While she and partner Tony Dovolani didn't end up taking home the coveted mirrorball trophy, Susan has maintained her rock-hard abs and is definitely still winning the fitness game.