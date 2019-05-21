Aaron Carter is now backtracking on comments he made alleging that Michael Jackson was involved in "inappropriate" behavior.

On Monday, a video clip from "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition" was released in which the singer spoke briefly about his relationship with Michael.

"Michael was a really good guy as far as I know, really good guy," Aaron said. "He never really, like, he never did anything that was inappropriate except for one time. There was one thing that he did that was a little bit inappropriate."

However, on Tuesday, Aaron tried to clarify his comments, saying people were "making a mountain out of a molehill."

"everyone having my back I appreciate you. My reasoning for even speaking on this subject is to tell my truth, be real and to also have his back based on my experiences with Michael," Aaron tweeted on Tuesday. "he was an amazing guy, I stand by that. So I ask u not to turn this into something it isn't."

The late "Thriller" singer has been accused of sexual molestation, an accusation that plagued him for years when he was alive. Recently, the "Leaving Neverland" documentary detailed the stories of two men who claimed to have been sexually abused by Michael as children. Quickly after, Aaron criticized the men.

On Tuesday, Aaron said his comments "validate [Michael] didn't do anything."

Many people, though, weren't letting the "I Want Candy" singer off the hook, so Aaron took shots at people questioning him.

"In my opinion it WAS a Little inappropriate what's the problem with that? What I achieved? I'm not trying to achieve anything except telling my story to validate he didn't f---ing do anything sexual!," he wrote on Twitter. "Are you all this stupid? Honestly?"

He added, "Read between the lines and don't be idiots."

Last month, Aaron told TMZ that he was going to speak his "truth" about his friendship with Michael.

"I actually have my own experience that happened with Michael," he said without adding context, "so I'm going to be talking about that in the future."