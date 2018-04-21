"Dance Moms" Abby Lee Miller is speaking out about being diagnosed with cancer.

Miller, 51, who got out of prison last month to serve out the rest of her fraud conviction sentence in a halfway house in California, recently underwent spinal surgery for what was believed to be at the time an infection. However, the reality star was later diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a cancer that starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes and affects the immune system.

Abby took to her Instagram Saturday and shared a photo of herself in a hospital gown with an IV in her arm.

She captioned the image: "So much gratitude and love for those who listened,those who looked deeper and those who leapt into action. So much more I wish I could say......about how quickly your life can change at the hands of others. Thanks for 🙏🏻❤️ #abbyleemiller #abbylee #aldc #aldcla #aldcalways #dancemoms #iwilldance"

Rex USA

A rep for Miller's spinal surgeon, Dr. Hooman Melamed, spoke to E! News, explaining that it is likely Burkitt lymphoma, a type of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and added that the lab results are still out. The rep continued that the doctor is still unsure at this point whether or not the cancer had spread, as this type of cancer is known for spreading quickly - it is often treated with both chemotherapy and radiation.