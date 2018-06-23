Michael Rapaport jumped into action to stop a fellow passenger who was trying to open an emergency exit mid-flight!

TMZ spoke to passenger Fox Sports director Ted Kennedy who says he was on the flight to Los Angeles from Houston in the early hours of Saturday morning—he heard a commotion many rows ahead, and there was the "Atypical" star rushing toward the passenger, shouting "What the [expletive] are you doing!"

Kennedy told TMZ that by the time he and a few other BiG3 players, who were also on the flight, got there, Rapaport had the situation under control, holding the guy by the collar and dragging him away from the emergency door, telling the crew the man was trying to open it!

The passenger claimed that he believed it was a bathroom door.

Rapaport posted on his Twitter a joke about the actually frightening incident. He also gave a shout-out to basketball players Glen 'Big Baby' Davis and Baron Davis for helping him to handle the terrifying situation.

The guys were coming back from Houston from the opening night of season two of the BIG3 league.