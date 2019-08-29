Say hello to the newest "Housewives."

On Thursday, Bravo announced that actress Garcelle Beauvais is joining the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

"As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it's exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum," Garcelle told The Daily Dish. "As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!"

Garcelle's credits include "The Jamie Foxx Show," "Coming to America" and CBS' anthology "Tell Me A Story."

The actress celebrated the news on Instagram, as well, writing, "Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world. The continual encouragement, support and yes, even at times, criticism, have helped make me the dynamic woman I am today."

She added, "I'm excited to share the many ongoing daily surprises, laughs and joys of being a working mother in today's crazy world. The hustle is R-E-A-L! No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you'll get when you step into my sphere…and I wouldn't have it any other way!"

In addition to Garcelle, Bravo announced that philanthropist Sutton Stracke will be holding a diamond in the opening credits, too.

Sutton said in a statement, "There is a lot going on in the best way possible and I strive to pursue all of my passions to the fullest. I am excited to share my true loves of art and fashion design, and open the doors to my world. I am looking forward to this ride and where this journey takes me."

FilmMagic,

The women will join full-time cast members Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Denise Richards.